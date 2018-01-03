Thousands march in pro-government rallies in Iran

Tens of thousands of supporters marched in rallies across on Wednesday to denounce recent demonstrations against the regime's economic policies.

The state-organized demonstrations took place in numerous cities across Iran, including Qom, _ a center for religious scholarship, and in Ahvaz, the capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province in the southwest, reports news.

Iranian men and women held posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah and Iranian flags while large groups of Shia clerics took part in the rally in Qom as seen in images supplied by journalists on the ground.

The semi-official news agency reported that the capital had returned to normal late Tuesday and no anti- demonstrations had taken place.

Although riot police were deployed on the streets, pedestrians shopped normally.

Anti- protests against rising prices and corruption had begun Thursday in the city of Mashhad, then spread to other parts of the country.

The resulting clashes with security forces have left a toll of at least 20 people dead, while more than a thousand were arrested.

