Punjab: 3 killed in car blast near Cong rally just few days before polls

At least 15 persons were reported to be injured in blast at Maur Mandi, about 200 km from Chandigarh

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

At least three persons were reportedly killed in a powerful blast in a car near a rally of a Congress candidate near Punjab's Bathinda city on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident came days before polling in the assembly elections, slated for February 4.

At least 15 persons were reported to be injured in the blast at Maur Mandi, about 200 km from Chandigarh, close to where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering at that time. They were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.

Police officials rushed to the spot.

