Three killed in UP highway accident

Three persons were killed in the early hours of Friday when a speeding car rammed into a truck from the rear on the Lucknow- highway in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.

The victims were from Gopalganj, and were headed to New Delhi, a said.

He said the truck (UP 21 N 9856), which was carrying buffaloes, suddenly applied brakes near a roadside eatery. The in the car (DL 9C 5280) coming from behind could not apply the brakes on time and smashed into the truck. The truck fled.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Singh (48), his wife (45) and his mother (65). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the said.

