Three Mathura Jail wardens suspended over prisoners' escape

Three prisoners escaped from the high-security Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, police said. The state government later suspended three jail officials for dereliction in duty, an official said.
Those who escaped, around 2 a.m. on the New Year Day, were housed in the "Youth Barracks", an official told IANS, adding that these barracks had tin sheds.
The fugitives have been identified as Shera, Sanjay and Baldev.
later, jail wardens Vijay, Sonveer and Abhayram were placed under suspension, based on a departmental probe by the Jail Superintendent.
Another jail inmate, Rahul, got injured as he fell down trying to scale the boundary wall and could not escape, a police officer said.
Prison authorities were interrogating Rahul to ascertain the plans and whereabouts of the three fugitives, he added.
