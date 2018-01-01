Three Mathura Jail wardens suspended over prisoners' escape

Three prisoners escaped from the high-security jail in early on Monday, police said. The state later suspended three jail officials for dereliction in duty, an said.

Those who escaped, around 2 a.m. on the New Year Day, were housed in the "Youth Barracks", an told IANS, adding that these barracks had tin sheds.

The fugitives have been identified as Shera, Sanjay and Baldev.

later, jail wardens Vijay, and were placed under suspension, based on a departmental probe by the

Another jail inmate, Rahul, got injured as he fell down trying to scale the boundary wall and could not escape, a said.

Prison authorities were interrogating to ascertain the plans and whereabouts of the three fugitives, he added.

