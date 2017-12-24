Toll from Philippine tropical storm rises to 200

The death toll from mudslides and flooding triggered by tropical Tembin has risen to 200, police said here on Saturday night.

Tembin has also left dozens of others missing as it has been pounding the and dumping torrential rains in its way since early on Friday, reported.

In a report, of the provincial (PNP) said 135 people have died in Northern and 47 in during the

of the Autonomous Region in Muslim (ARMM) said 18 people were also killed in the ARMM region.

Of the 135 killed in Northern Mindanao, 127 people were from Lanao del Norte, six from Bukidnon, one from Iligan, and one from About 72 others are still missing, the police said.

The (NDRRMC) is still culling reports from the storm-ravaged region.

earlier said that the agency has received unofficial reports of 75 people who have died and 58 people missing in the region.

"These are consolidated reports but these are subject to validation," Marasigan said.

In its latest forecast, the state weather bureau Pagasa said that severe tropical Tembin made a landfall in Baalbac, Saturday night. It warned that the "may intently turn into a typhoon before exiting the Philippines" on Sunday.

"Scattered to widespread, moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Palawan, while scattered light to moderate with at times of heavy rains are expected over the western section of Visayas and within 24 hours," the bureau said.

The bureau also warned more flooding and landslides, and reiterated that sea travels remains risky.

Tembin battered the southern Philippine island of on Friday, triggering floods and mudslides in the region.

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)