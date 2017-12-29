Torino defender Avelar nearing Brazil return

Torino left-back Danilo Avelar said he is seeking a return to his native Brazil amid mounting speculation linking him with Corinthians.
The 28-year-old is currently on loan at France's Amiens, where he has made 10 Ligue 1 appearances this football season, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We are in negotiations. After eight years in Europe I hope to go back home," Avelar told Brazil's TV RPC, without revealing his likely destination.
Corinthians are seeking a left-back after selling Guilherme Arana to Sevilla and confirming plans to loan out Marciel.
Avelar began his career with Brazilian side Rio Claro before joining Ukraine's Karpaty Lviv in 2010. He then had spells at Schalke and Cagliari before joining Torino in 2016.
