Torino defender Avelar nearing Brazil return

Torino left-back said he is seeking a return to his native amid mounting speculation linking him with Corinthians.

The 28-year-old is currently on loan at France's Amiens, where he has made 10 appearances this football season, reports

"We are in negotiations. After eight years in I hope to go back home," Avelar told Brazil's TV RPC, without revealing his likely destination.

Corinthians are seeking a left-back after selling to and confirming plans to loan out Marciel.

Avelar began his career with Brazilian side Rio Claro before joining Ukraine's Karpaty Lviv in 2010. He then had spells at Schalke and Cagliari before joining Torino in 2016.

