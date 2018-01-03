JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Palestine calls US threats to cut aid 'extortion'

All 650 branches of India Post Payments Bank to be launched by April 2018

Business Standard

Trader escapes grenade attack in Imphal

IANS  |  Imphal 

A trader dealing in cement escaped unhurt on Wednesday when unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his shop at Khurai in Imphal East district.

Police said the grenade hit the roof of the shop and failed to explode. Police suspect it must be an extortion threat aimed at P. Singhajit.

On Sunday, suspected militants threw a grenade at the office of the Forest Department at Mantri Pukhri, about 5 kilometres from the state capital.

--IANS

il/mr/ahm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements