Trader escapes grenade attack in Imphal

A trader dealing in cement escaped unhurt on Wednesday when unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his shop at Khurai in Imphal East district.
Police said the grenade hit the roof of the shop and failed to explode. Police suspect it must be an extortion threat aimed at P. Singhajit.
On Sunday, suspected militants threw a grenade at the office of the Forest Department at Mantri Pukhri, about 5 kilometres from the state capital.
--IANS
