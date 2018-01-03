Trailer mows down two in UP

Two persons were killed and four others injured when a tractor-trailer ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Aakampur when more than a dozen people were sitting around a bonfire.

The deceased have been identified as Deena (45) and Golu Singh (22).

Four persons, including former village head Om Prakash Yadav, were critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.

An irate mob tried to set the trailer on fire but were dissuaded by timely intervention by the police.

Angry villagers blocked traffic on the busy for more than an hour leading to a traffic jam.

--IANS

