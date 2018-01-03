Trailer mows down two in UP

Two persons were killed and four others injured when a tractor-trailer ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place near Aakampur when more than a dozen people were sitting around a bonfire.
The deceased have been identified as Deena (45) and Golu Singh (22).
Four persons, including former village head Om Prakash Yadav, were critically injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.
An irate mob tried to set the trailer on fire but were dissuaded by timely intervention by the police.
Angry villagers blocked traffic on the busy Kanpur-Lucknow Highway for more than an hour leading to a traffic jam.
