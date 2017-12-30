Transgender models catwalk at fashion show in Delhi

models did the catwalk at Under the Rainbow, a unique fashion show also featuring queens and people with disability.

The event was held here at Kitty Su, The Lalit.

From Miss Trans Queen India, two staff members from The staff, Indian queens, DJ who was crowned Sydney's Favourite Queen in 2006 were among the models.

Differently-abled DJ Varun Khullar mixed the music for the show.

They were dressed up by celebrated Indian designers such as Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahliani, Namrata Joshipura, Gauri Nainika, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, and

The idea behind the event was to send out a message of love and inclusiveness as the New Year beckons.

has earlier hosted popular international artists such as 5000, Violet Chachki, and

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, has also conceptualised a local Queen featuring actor, Sushant Divgikar, crowned as Mr Gay India 2014 and who participated in "Bigg Boss season 8".

Sushant was initiated as Rani Ko-He-Nur into drag, and together, they curated a few shows. The show also featured Alex Mathew, popularly known as Maya The Queen.

"We are not only hosting successful inclusive events, we are redefining set society norms, and I am proud to say that we are making a difference. It's not just the government or the institutions, but it is the people who must act to make a difference. All we need for 2018 is pure love," Suri said in a statement.

