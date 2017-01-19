TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Six Indian cities on world's most dynamic list, Bengaluru tops chart
Business Standard

DRT orders attachment of Mallya's property for debt recovery

Properties of Mallya worth Rs.6,203 crore can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by SBI

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Year End Specials, Demonetisation, Tata vs Mistry, Reliance Jio, Tata-DoCoMo, Singur verdict, Vijay Mallya, GST, RIL, ONGC, K-G Basin, Soft Bank, Nikesh Arora, Odd-Even, Kejriwal, Narendra Modi, Ranbaxy, Daiichi Sankyo, Call drops, TRAI

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Thursday ordered attachment and recovery of industrialist Vijay Mallya's properties for defaulting on bank loans by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

The Bengaluru bench of the Tribunal said properties of Mallya and Kingfisher worth Rs.6,203 crore plus interest at 11.5 per cent from July 26, 2013 can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI).

"The Tribunal has allowed our petitions against Mallya's Kingfisher and issued an order to attach their properties for recovering the amount (Rs.6, 203 crore) with interest," counsel for the consortium told reporters here.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

DRT orders attachment of Mallya's property for debt recovery

Properties of Mallya worth Rs.6,203 crore can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by SBI

Properties of Mallya worth Rs.6,203 crore can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by SBI

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Thursday ordered attachment and recovery of industrialist Vijay Mallya's properties for defaulting on bank loans by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

The Bengaluru bench of the Tribunal said properties of Mallya and Kingfisher worth Rs.6,203 crore plus interest at 11.5 per cent from July 26, 2013 can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI).

"The Tribunal has allowed our petitions against Mallya's Kingfisher and issued an order to attach their properties for recovering the amount (Rs.6, 203 crore) with interest," counsel for the consortium told reporters here.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

DRT orders attachment of Mallya's property for debt recovery

Properties of Mallya worth Rs.6,203 crore can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by SBI

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Thursday ordered attachment and recovery of industrialist Vijay Mallya's properties for defaulting on bank loans by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

The Bengaluru bench of the Tribunal said properties of Mallya and Kingfisher worth Rs.6,203 crore plus interest at 11.5 per cent from July 26, 2013 can be recovered by a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI).

"The Tribunal has allowed our petitions against Mallya's Kingfisher and issued an order to attach their properties for recovering the amount (Rs.6, 203 crore) with interest," counsel for the consortium told reporters here.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22