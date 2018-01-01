Trinamool Congress celebrates 20th Foundation Day

The on Monday celebrated its as the party turned 20.

and TMC supremo congratulated the grassroot workers for their efforts in serving the people of the state.

"On January 1, 1998 @AITCofficial was formed. My best wishes to all 'grassroots' workers of the party who work tirelessly for the people. Many thanks to every citizen for your blessings & support. Greetings to Maa, Mati, Manush," Banerjee tweeted.

Subrata Bakshi, TMC General Secretary, added that the party would continue their fight against the divisive of the (BJP).

He said that nobody could suppress the voice of CM Banerjee against the divisive policies of the BJP and that the people of this state and the country would fight against the communal party.

Instructions were issued last week to conduct various programmes on Monday across the state to mark the 20th of TMC.

Flag-hoisting programmes and street-corner meetings were held by several district leaders underlining their achievements in the last six-and-a-half years.

The party was founded by Banerjee on January 1, 1998.

