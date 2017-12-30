Trinamool rallies in Bhangar demands outsiders leave

Demanding that "outsiders" immediately leave the villages in the area and arguing in favour of overall development, the on Saturday held a 'peace rally' in West Bengal's that has witnessed violence over the construction of a power grid substation.

The development comes two days after several people were injured and vehicles set ablaze in a clash between a group of protesters agitating against the power grid project and activists on Thursday.

Claiming that all the villagers were united, local urged the outsiders to immediately leave and said they are capable of solving the local disputes by themselves.

"The outsiders are creating tension in two of the villages in We want to send a message to them through today's rally. We want them to immediately leave The villagers would be able to sort out the disputes locally," Ahamed said.

"We want to convey that we are in favour of development. We want the power grid here so that the electrification in gains more rapidity," he claimed.

The said they have called upon the residents of all the villages to attend the rally.

"The development is happening all over the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. will not be any exception. She has asked us to give special focus to the disputed villages here. We will follow her orders," he added.

in South 24 district witnessed massive agitation by the villagers this January over the state government's power grid project that killed two locals and injured several.

The villagers backed by Jami, Jibika, -- a platform for villagers backed by Naxalite outfit CPI(ML) Red Star, turned the anti power grid agitation into a land stir demanding the to return their land and stop the construction of the power grid.

--IANS

mgr/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)