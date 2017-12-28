Triple talaq Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Prasad on Thursday introduced the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that "history was being created" with the legislation.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was introduced after a voice vote following opposition by some members, including BJD's member Asaduddin Owaisi.

