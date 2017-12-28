JUST IN
Business Standard

Triple talaq Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday introduced the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that "history was being created" with the legislation.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was introduced after a voice vote following opposition by some members, including BJD's Bhatruhari Mahtab and AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 12:58 IST

