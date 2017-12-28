Triple talaq Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

-
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday introduced the triple talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying that "history was being created" with the legislation.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 was introduced after a voice vote following opposition by some members, including BJD's Bhatruhari Mahtab and AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi.
--IANS
