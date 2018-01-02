Triple Talaq Bill must be sent to select committee: CPI

leader on Tuesday said that the Left wants the Triple Talaq to be referred to the and accused the of "bypassing the committees" on crucial bills.

"As far as Left parties are concerned, we want this to be referred to the But the BJP-led NDA is bypassing the committee system," he said

"They are saying 'don't send bills to the for closer scrutiny'. When it comes to Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to the Select Committee," he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 has been listed for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The to criminalise triple talaq was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

--IANS

sid/in/vm

