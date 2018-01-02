Tripura students to perform traditional tribal dance at R Day parade

Tribal students from will for the first time perform their traditional dance at the parade on January 26, an said here on Tuesday.

"In all 150 tribal students of 25 schools from three districts will for the first time perform traditional 'Sangrai dance' in the parade," told IANS.

He said the students led by 25 teachers left here on Monday for New Delhi, where they would take part in a 21-day rehearsal, supervised by the

'Sangrai dance' is performed by the 'Mog' tribal community on the occasion of Sangrai festival during the month of Chaitra (in April) of the Bengali calendar year. Young boys and girls in particular, celebrate the event through colourful cultural programmes to invite the new Bengali year.

The Mogs are one of the 19 tribes in Tribals or Adivasis constitute a third of Tripura's 3.7 million people.

Sinha said the Tripua students are the only ones from the entire eastern region selected to perform at the parade this year.

He said that the Eastern extended their help to send the dance troupe to

--IANS

sc/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)