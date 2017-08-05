Trump administration officially notifies UN of Paris climate deal pullout

The Donald administration has issued its first written notification that the intends to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a media report said on Saturday.

However, in the notice to the UN on Friday the State Department said Washington would remain in the talks process, the BBC reported.

"Today, the submitted a communication to the UN in its capacity as depositary for the Paris Agreement regarding the intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as it is eligible to do so," the statement read.

"The will continue to participate in climate change negotiations and meetings... to protect interests and ensure all future policy options remain open to the administration."

The President drew condemnation in June when he first announced his intention to withdraw.

He said the deal "punished" the and would cost millions of American jobs.

Friday's announcement was seen as largely symbolic as no nation seeking to leave the pact can officially announce an intention to withdraw until November 4, 2019, the BBC report said.

The process of leaving then takes another year, meaning it would not be complete until just weeks after the presidential election in 2020. Any new President could then decide to rejoin the agreement.

In June, had also indicated he was open to another climate deal "on terms that are fair to the US".

However, key signatories to the accord quickly ruled that out. The Paris Agreement took decades to finalise.

The stance on climate change also caused divisions at the July G20 summit in Germany, the BBC said.

