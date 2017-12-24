Trump begins yearend vacation at Florida golf resort

began his yearend vacation on the weekend at his exclusive golf club and resort in West Palm Beach, travelling to South on Friday to spend the and New Year's holidays with his family.

According to the pool reporters accompanying him, the arrived on Saturday shortly after 9 a.m. at the Trump International Golf Club, where he is expected to spend a good part of the day amid warm temperatures and clear skies, reported.

Trump landed, along with his wife and their son Barron, on Friday afternoon at International Airport, from where they were taken by car to the on the coast and where they will spend their first since moving into the

The President, fresh from notching his first legislative victory in - the passage by the Republican-controlled of his tax reform bill this past week - also spent the 2016 holiday as president-elect at Mar-a-Lago, some 100 km north of

So far on Saturday morning, Trump has been silent on his official account, in contrast to Friday, when he hailed the approval of the tax reform bill and backed Congressmen Ron DeSantis, who is expected to formally announce his candidacy for

"Congressman is a brilliant young leader, and then Law, who would make a of He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!" Trump tweeted.

The online media outlet on Friday afternoon reported that Trump met at Mar-a-Lago with Republican senatorial aspirant for Arizona Kelli Ward, whom the mogul is also supporting.

On Friday afternoon, upon his arrival in Palm Beach, the greeted a group of Jewish supporters who expressed to him their thanks for commuting the prison sentence of Sholom Rubashkin, a top for the biggest US meatpacking plant convicted in 2009 for money laundering.

According to a report by on Friday, Trump has spent 106 days of his presidency visiting the numerous properties he owns.

He was at Mar-a-Lago on 34 of those days, that location being his favorite leisure spot during the months of January, February and March, according to

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)