Trump blasts ex-aide Bannon over remarks in new book

US on Wednesday said former has "lost his mind" and had "no influence" within his

Trump's remarks came after Britain's newspaper earlier on Wednesday revealed that Bannon, quoted from excerpts of a new book, described the 2016 meeting at between Trump's son and campaign aides and a Russian as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

" has nothing to do with me or my presidency," cited Trump as saying, "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

"Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books," the said.

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was," he added.

"Steve does not represent my base -- he's only in it for himself," Trump said in his statement.

Following Trump's statement, fiercely slapped Wolff's book, which is said to draw on more than 200 interviews.

"This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House," Sanders was quoted as saying.

"Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad, desperate attempts at relevancy."

was of the Trump campaign in its final three months during the 2016 US elections.

He became the after Trump took office in January 2017 and left the in August before returning to his perch as of

--IANS

sku/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)