Trump ex-campaign manager sues US Justice Department

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager of US President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the (DOJ) in a federal court, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Manafort accused that Rosenstein's order appointing Mueller "exceeds the Deputy Attorney General's authority," and Mueller has strayed beyond the scope of the investigation he was authorised to pursue over the alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

"The actions of DOJ and in issuing the Appointment Order, and Mueller's actions pursuant to the authority the Order granted him, were arbitrary, capricious, and not in accordance with the law," cited the suit as saying.

All actions taken by the "must be set aside," a CNBC report quoted Manafort's lawyers as saying.

Manafort, who served as Donald Trump's from June to August 2016, was indicted on October 27 last year on 12 counts related to unlawful financial dealings.

The authorities said Manafort laundered more than $18 million.

