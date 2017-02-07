Donald Trump: No enemy stands a chance against US military forces

US President on Monday expressed gratitude to the military members "for the sacrifices they made in order to serve the country" during an address at the US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

"No enemy stands a chance against our special forces, not even a chance. They don't have a chance, and that's the way we're gonna keep it," Fox News quoted as saying.

said just like nominating a Supreme Court justice, defending the nation is of paramount importance to him.

"As your president, I have no higher duty than to protect the American people," he said.

also noted that his Administration was committed to fighting radical Islamic terrorism and that he was set to make a historic financial investment to ensure the military has the best resources to protect the country.

"The proof that our nation has been blessed by God...look no further than the men and women of the United States Military," added.

"They are the greatest fighters and the greatest force of justice on the face of the Earth and that the world has ever known. ... The men and women of the United States Military provide the strength to bring peace to our troubled, troubled times," he said.

--IANS

sku/