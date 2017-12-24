Trump lifts ban on mining near nature reserve

has decided to renew leases for copper and on land bordering a nature reserve in Minnesota, rolling back the environmental regulation put in place by predecessor administration.

The renewed leases will clear the way for carrying on with the extraction plans of Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Chilean giant Antofagasta PLC, owned by the family of billionaire Andronico Luksic, the administration announced on Saturday.

The company had previously presented a project for copper and right next to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, an nature reserve with an area of some 450,000 sq.km of lakes and woodland in northern near the Canadian border, and protected since 1926.

However, two years ago the shut those plans down to avoid the risk of irreparable damage to the beautifully preserved Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area from acid mine drainage.

The US press also noted that Trump's daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, rent a house from Luksic for $15,000 a month.

Asked about that relationship, a denied any connection between the leases and the house rental.

In a statement, hailed the Trump administration's decision, which it described as "an important first step to ensure the certainty of investments in US projects and to reaffirm long-standing property rights and the rule of law".

The area has one of the largest reserves in the world of untapped copper and nickel, the company said upon presenting its project, and has an estimated value of $2.8 billion.

promises to invest over $2.8 billion and directly create 650 jobs.

Since his arrival at the White House, Trump has repealed numerous Obama regulations while promising a strong future for the US and energy sectors, which he considers asphyxated by the excessive zeal of his predecessor in environmental matters.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)