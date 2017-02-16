TRENDING ON BS
Trump offers NSA post to former navy SEAL Vice-Admiral Robert Harward

If he accepts the offer, Harward will replace ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn

IANS  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has offered the job of National Security Adviser to Vice-Admiral Robert Harward, sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

Harward, a 60-year-old former Navy SEAL, served as Deputy Commander of US Central Command under now-Defence Secretary James Mattis. He previously served as Deputy Commanding General for operations of Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, CBS News reported.

Harward has also commanded troops in both Iraq and Afghanistan for six years after the 9/11 attacks. Under President George W Bush, he served on the National Security Council as director of strategy and policy for the office of combating terrorism.

He has not yet accepted Trump's offer, and negotiations continue over the National Security Council staff Harward would be empowered to build.

According to sources, Trump told current Deputy National Security Adviser K T McFarland she could retain that post.

Harward was apparently not consulted about that decision. McFarland was chosen by ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

