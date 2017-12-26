Trump sends Christmas greetings, lashes out at political correctness

US said he was proud to wish people a Merry Christmas, and so defend the beautiful time-honoured phrase against

"People are proud to be saying Merry again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!" said on

The has insistently criticized the use of the expression "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" as a lack of respect for religious values, and has blamed progressives for what, in his opinion, is an offence against American citizens, reported.

Conservative evangelical movements, which make up part of Trump's base, have spread the scare of a "war on Christmas" being waged by secular elements of society and the politically correct, a concept first aired by former host

This Sunday, in a message to US troops deployed abroad, the noted that "we say again very proudly."

has lamented the move against promoted by his predecessor during his two terms in the White House, though the former habitually used the expression.

The US is spending the holidays with his family at Mar-a-Lago, his private residence in

