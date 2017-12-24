Trump slams two top FBI officials

US took to to slam two top (FBI) officials, the media reported.

"How can FBI Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump wrote in one tweet on Saturday.

In another tweet, Trump said McCabe "is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"

McCabe told senior FBI officials months ago that he was planning on retiring in the coming months, informed officials told

He told senior agents that he was eligible to retire in March. Under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, he may be able to exit earlier. He is not being forced out.

As for the campaign donations, McCabe himself never received any money for his wife Jill McCabe's campaign for state

The criticism of McCabe comes as a growing number of Republicans are questioning the credibility of Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

Several Republicans, including Chuck Grassley, have called for McCabe's removal.

On Saturday, Trump also took aim at FBI James Baker, who is being reassigned.

"Wow, 'FBI reassigned...,'" Trump tweeted.

Baker was tapped as the FBI's top by former agency in January 2014.

Baker was recently been caught up in an investigation into a leak involving the FBI, the (NSA), and news reports about surveillance methods used by an email provider.

