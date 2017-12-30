Trump terminates remaining HIV/AIDS advisory council appointments

Donald Trump's administration has terminated the appointments of the remaining members of the Presidential on HIV/AIDS, the media reported.

The dismissals come after six members resigned in June, citing "a who simply does not care", reported on Friday.

The move is part of the Trump administration's effort to "bring in new voices", the council's said in a statement. But the jettisoned members were also encouraged to reapply to the new council, which will begin in 2018.

"The current members of Presidential on (PACHA) received a letter informing them that the administration was terminating their appointments," Hayes said.

"Changing the makeup of federal advisory committee members is a common occurrence during Administration changes," she added, noting that similar moves were made by both and administrations.

The council -- known as PACHA -- was founded in 1995 during former administration to provide guidance on treatment and prevention.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)