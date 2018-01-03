Trump threatens to cut off aid to Palestinians

US has raised the prospect of cutting off aid to the Palestinian territories unless its leaders agree to resume negotiations to a peace deal with Israel, the media reported.

"We pay the Palestinians hundred of millions of dollars a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

"We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

Trump's tweets came nearly a month after he became the first sitting US to recognise as Israel's capital, drawing Palestinians into the streets in protest and causing Palestinian leaders to reject the US's decades-old role as the in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks,reports

He also said he would move the there from Tel Aviv, where all other nations have their consulates.

The decision was overwhelmingly condemned at the UN, where 128 countries voted against Trump's fulfilment of a campaign promise.

claimed that Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, which both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital, discredited the US as an honest in the peace process.

While officials have said they expected a "cooling off period" with the Palestinians, Trump's tweets on Tuesday signaled that the has grown frustrated with Palestinians' refusal to partake in a US-led peace process in the wake of his decision, reported.

The tweets also came after the confirmed that the US plans to withhold some of its aid to to pressure the country into better counterterrorism cooperation with the US.

The US had spent $616 million on aid to the Palestinian territories in 2016, according to the US Agency for International Development, which includes humanitarian assistance, private sector debt payments and infrastructure development assistance.

is one of the world's most contested sites. claims the whole of the city as its capital.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem, occupied by in the 1967 war, to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

