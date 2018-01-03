US has announced that he will be presenting "the most dishonest and corrupt media" on January 8 to what he considers to be the worst of the worst.

"I will be announcing the most awards of the year on Monday (January 8) at 5 p.m. Subjects will cover dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories from the fake Stay tuned!" the tweeted on Tuesday night.

It is unclear how the intends to carry out the unprecedented gesture against the news media, reports Politico news.

But in November, Trump floated the idea of awarding a "fake news trophy" to outlets to mark their "distorted" coverage of his presidency.

"We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your (me)," he had tweeted.

The has frequently slammed the for what he has cast as biased reporting, routinely dismissing damaging reports about his administration as "fake news" and accusing journalists of being tied to the

Trump offered a back-handed to the newly of earlier on Tuesday, reigniting his public feud with the day he gave an exclusive interview last week.

"The has a new publisher, Congratulations! Here is a last chance for to fulfil the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, 'to give the news impartially, without fear or favour, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved'," Trump wrote on

Trump has frequently singled out the Times, the Washington Post, and other outlets for criticism of their reporting on the

