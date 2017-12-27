Trying my best to stay positive: Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke, whose mother passed away in August after a nine-year battle with disease, said she is trying her best to "stay positive" in life.

is finding it hard to cope without her mother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Wishing Merry to her fans on on Monday, wrote: "Sending you all so much love on this day. For those who aren't here with us, we must try our best to smile for them."

She added: "Think of all the good times shared. Trying my best to stay positive for my loved ones. Have a great day guys. All my love."

was last seen on the dance reality show "Strictly Come Dancing".

--IANS

sas/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)