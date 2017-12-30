Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile system loan deal

and have inked a loan agreement in for purchase of the S-400 missile defence system worth $2.5 billion, a Turkish said.

will provide with four batteries of S-400 surface-to-air missile system under the deal and the latter will pay 45 per cent of the cost up front with providing loans to cover the remaining 55 per cent, reported on Friday.

The two countries had reached an agreement for the purchase, but have been discussing on a loan provided by

Turkish said will borrow the loan on Russian ruble, instead of US dollar, so the debt will be cheaper for

"We will not borrow over dollar, we will borrow over rubles. The Treasury's debt will be cheaper," Erdogan told journalists on Wednesday.

Purchasing on ruble, will save up to 3 per cent of the total debt, he said.

The first delivery of the is scheduled to be accomplished in March 2020.

The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system and can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

is the first NATO member state to purchase the

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)