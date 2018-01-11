Turkey summons US envoy over Syrian issue

-
ALSO READTurkey summons Russian, Iranian ambassadors over Syria cease-fire violations Turkey warns Iran, Russia as Syria tensions mount Syria opposition urges Russia to push Damascus over peace Macron rebukes Assad for accusing France of supporting terrorism Major powers seek to hold Sochi congress for Syria in January
-
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Philip Kosnett, the US embassy charge d'affaires, over the current situation in Syria, a source in the ministry said.
The ministry On Tuesday also summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to protest the Syria government's violations of de-escalation zone borders in Idlib, Xinhua reported.
As agreed in Astana talks by Turkey, Russia and Iran, Turkish military is currently deployed in Idlib to set up observation posts and monitor the implementation of de-escalation zones.
Speaking to reporters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Syria's Assad government of launching attacks on moderate opposition in Idlib, which "could damage the process of political resolution."
Turkey has repeatedly criticised Washington over its support for the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units militia, which Ankara views as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.
--IANS
qd/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU