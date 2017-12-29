Turnbull fined for not wearing life-jacket on boat

Australian Malcolm was fined on Friday for not wearing a life-jacket while steering his dinghy near his residence on the Harbour.

The was photographed at the helm of the motorised dinghy on Wednesday. He was wearing a T-shirt but no life-jacket, a breach of New (NSW) state maritime regulations, reports

said he was only moving the boat 20 metres between a jetty and the beach next to the his house.

investigated the incident and on Friday delivered a A$250 fine. A spokesman for said the fine would be paid.

In response, the said on a post: "The rules can often seem very technical, but they are there to keep us safe and we should all comply with them.

"So lesson learned; I will make sure I always wear a life jacket in my dinghy regardless of how close I am to the shore, just as I always do on my kayak."

Angus Mitchell, of NSW Maritime, said the incident was a "timely reminder" of the need for safety on the water, reported.

On December 22, a 73-year-old man died and two others were rescued after their vessel capsized in the seas off Kurnell in Sydney's south.

The police said the the three men were "caught out by the waves" and were not believed to be wearing life-jackets.

