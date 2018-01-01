TVS Motor logs 39% sales growth in Dec 2017

Two and three wheeler maker Motor Company on Monday said its sales grew by 39 per cent last month.

In a statement issued here, the company said it sold 256,909 units in December 2017 as against 184,944 units sold in December 2016.

Last month, the company sold 247,630 two wheelers and 9,279 three wheelers up from 179,551 two wheelers and 5,393 three wheelers sold in December 2016.

