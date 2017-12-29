Twinkle makes every ride full of adventure, amusement: Akshay

On Twinkle Khanna's 43rd birthday on Friday, her husband and Kumar said she makes his life a joyride.

and Twinkle are currently here on a family holiday. He shared a photograph of the two traveling in a convertible.

"Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion... for life! Happy birthday, Tina," he captioned the image.

and Twinkle got married in 2001. The couple share two children -- son and daughter

Twinkle shares her birthday with her late father, superstar

Taking a moment to remember him, she posted an old black and white photograph of her with her father.

"Happy Birthday Dad," she wrote.

After starting her career as an with films like "Barsaat" and "Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai", Twinkle only did a few more movies, following which she took up interior designing. She is now a successful entrepreneur,

She is also venturing into film production with "Padman", which features Directed by R. Balki, "Padman", releasing on January 26, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene.

As of now, Twinkle is enjoying her vacation with child-like enthusiasm.

In some photographs that she shared, she is seen age-defying and perched on a tree branche.

"I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I," she tweeted.

