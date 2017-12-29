Two killed in UP gun fight

Two persons were killed and four others injured in when a village brawl turned ugly leading to firing between two sides in Meerut, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Agwanpur village late on Thursday when an earlier verbal spat escalated into a gun battle between the villagers.

The conflict started on Wednesday, when a villager was asked not to use a particular road as construction works were on between Nagla village and Jaisinghpur stretch.

Abdul Baaki, who was driving a tractor trolley full of his sugarcane harvest, was asked not to drive on the road and take a detour instead.

Baaki did not pay heed and was adamant to continue on the same road, much to the resentment of the

A verbal spat started between the two, but it was sorted out by the intervention of the village elders on Wednesday.

The matter however took an ugly turn late on Thursday and Kamrul (34) and Mujassim (32) were killed in the firing. The injured have been identified as Qadeem, Islam, and

of Police (SP) rural said the situation was under control and that extra police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. FIRs have been lodged by both sides.

