Two militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

At least two militants were killed on Monday in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

"Two militants have been killed in this gunfight so far. Their bodies are lying at the site while the third hiding militant has entered another house in the vicinity. The operation is still on," a said.

Personnel of the army's Rashtriya Rifles, the (CRPF) and the (SOG) of state police ringed Kaneera village following a tip about the presence of militants, but were fired upon, triggering the gunfight.

