U19 World Cup: India thrash Australia by 100 runs

Excellent batting by the top order coupled with some superb propelled to a comprehensive 100-run victory over in a Group B match of the U19 here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, rode on half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw, and to post a formidable total of 328/7 in their 50 overs.

Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti then picked up three wickets each as the Australians were dismissed for 228 in 42.5 overs.

The Indian pace trio of Mavi, Nagarkot and clocked over 145 km per hour during their spells.

An to Porel was the cause cause of concern for the Indians.

Excellent all-round performance by was the only bright spark for

Edwards returned figures of 4/65 with his right-arm medium pace and was the only Australian who stood up to the Indian bowlers, posting a 90-ball 73 before being bowled by left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

The Indians dominated proceedings from the moment Shaw won the toss.

Shaw led from ther front, scoring 94 runs in a 100-ball innings which contained eight boundaries and a couple of sixes.

He did, however, go through a moment of anxiety when he was caught behind off Will But television replays revealed that Sutherland had overstepped.

Shaw received a second reprieve, again off bowling, when he mistimed a pull only to be caught at deep backward square.

The Indian was, however, dismissed off the very next ball when he was caught by on the off-side.

Fellow opener gave his excellent support from the other end with a 99-ball 86 which included 12 boundaries and a six.

They put together an opening stand of 180 runs to gift a strong foundation to the Indian innings.

This was the highest opening partnership for in any U19 and their second highest for any wicket.

then hammered home the advantage with 63 runs off 54 balls with six boundaries and a six.

provided a late flourish to the Indian innings with an 8-ball 23.

Except for Edwards, the rest of the the Australian bowlers had a forgettable day although off-spinner Param Uppal was economical over his eight overs with figures of 1/35.

The Indian total was the highest ever by any team against in an U19

In reply, were given a steady start as Edwards and produced an opening stand of 57 runs in 14 overs before the latter was caught at extra cover off Nagarkoti's

The former champions then lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indian bowlers started to dominate.

Brief scores:

India: 328/7 in 50 overs (Shaw 94, Kajra 86, Gill 63; Edwards 4/65) vs Australia: 228 in 42.5 overs (Edwards 73; Savi 3/45 Nagrakoti 3/29).

--IANS

ajb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)