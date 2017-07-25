Uber launches 'Driver Profile' feature to gain rider's trust

In a bid to bridge the trust deficit between a and driver, cab-hailing app on Tuesday announced a new ' Profile' feature to detail who the man behind the wheel is.

"At Uber, we are introducing a way for riders to know their partners better. We believe it will have a positive impact on furthering trust between riders and partners," said Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, India, in a statement.

Meanwhile, partners can customise their by adding personal information like the languages they speak, hometown, city recommendation and even a fun fact about themselves.

Riders, on the other hand, can now learn more about the person behind the wheel by tapping on the photo.

There have been some incidents in the past where riders have reported bad experiences with drivers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)