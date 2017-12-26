UK frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

A British has escorted a Russian through the near waters on Christmas Day, the has revealed. has not commented on the issue, the reported.

In a statement, the said HMS St Albans was called upon to sail on December 23, and "keep watch on new Russian as it passed close to territorial waters".

It said the British remained at sea on Christmas Day, monitoring the Russian vessel. It would return to on

The said HMS St Albans monitored the Gorshkov's "activity in areas of national interest". It said there has been an "upsurge in Russian units transiting waters".

Britain has also earlier warned of a new threat posed by to under the sea, the said.

Air Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the of the defence staff, said earlier in December, Britain and Nato needed to prioritise protecting the lines of communication.

He said it would "immediately and potentially catastrophically" hit the economy if they were cut or disrupted.

The cables criss-cross the seabed, connecting up countries and continents.

"I will not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression," said. "Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people, and our national interests."

The said that HMS Tyne was also called to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the and the on

Meanwhile, a navy helicopter was scrambled to track two other Russian vessels, the said.

In January 2017, a British and three RAF Typhoons escorted a Russian and a number of other ships up the

Relations between Britain and have remained tense since Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's southern in 2014.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)