A team of British medical staff is travelling to to help an outbreak of affecting Rohingya Muslim refugee camps, the media reported on Thursday.

More than 40 doctors, nurses and firefighters will arrive at the fishing following a request from the (WHO), reports the

Cox's Bazar is home to more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees who have fled violence in bordering

The said the deployment was "another proud moment for the (National Health Service)".

This is the first deployment of Britain's emergency medical team (EMT) since it was certified by the WHO in 2016.

The staff will be at the camps for six weeks working to fight the spread of diphtheria, as up to 160 new cases of the were being reported every day.

The highly contagious has already killed at least 27 people, according to health officials.

As of December 21, the charity (MSF) said it had seen more than 2,000 suspected cases in its health facilities. The majority of patients were between five and 14 years old, the reported.

An estimated 620,000 Rohingya have fled to following persecution from the in their native state of Rakhine, since August.

The UN described the military offensive in Rakhine, which provoked the exodus, as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)