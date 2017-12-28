Ukraine crisis: Exchange of hundreds of prisoners takes place

and separatist rebels in the east of the country have exchanged hundreds of prisoners, in one of the biggest swaps since the conflict began in 2014.

Around 230 people were sent to rebel-held areas in return for 74 prisoners who had been held by pro- rebels in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, reported on Wednesday.

It was the first in 15 months.

The release and exchange of prisoners was one of the points in the peace agreement, signed in 2015.

The deal has stalled since and analysts say the does not signify wider progress. Both sides continue to hold other prisoners.

The number of prisoners swapped was lower than initially announced after dozens of people who were meant to be returned to rebel-held territory refused to go to the other side.

"Some of them have already been released and the charges against them have been cleared by the Ukrainian authorities and then they prefer to stay in the government-controlled side," Miladin Bogetic, for the in Ukraine, told the

Two Ukrainians - a man and a woman - opted to stay on the rebel side.

The months-long negotiations for the exchange saw the involvement of Presidents of and Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine, as well as the of the

Buses and other vehicles carrying the prisoners assembled at the near the city of in Donetsk for the

Igor Kozlovskiy, 63, who was captured by Donetsk rebels on suspicion of storing weapons, said: "I was in captivity for two years... Still a lot of prisoners remain (in Donetsk)."

The said the prisoner was a "welcome step towards meeting the commitments all sides have made".

The conflict in eastern erupted in April 2014, soon after annexed Ukraine's The UN says more than 10,000 people have died in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)