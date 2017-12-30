JUST IN
Business Standard

UN chief condemns attack outside church in Egypt

IANS  |  United Nations 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack that took place outside Mar Mina church in Helwan district, south of Cairo, in Egypt.

In a statement from his spokesman, the Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured, Xinhua reported on Friday.

According to reports, at least 10 people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a Coptic Orthodox Church on Friday, in the southern Cairo neighbourhood of Helwan.

"The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today's horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice," the statement concluded.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 06:16 IST

