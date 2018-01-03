UN Security Council to hold high-level meeting on Afghanistan

The is to hold a high-level meeting on Afghanistan, Council said Tuesday.

The meeting will focus on building a development-oriented regional partnership of Central Asian countries to bring peace and security to the Afgghanistan, Umarov, who is the of Kazakhstan, told reporters.

He said that Kazakhstan's is to preside over the meeting on January 19. Afghanistan's and ministers of other countries are also expected at the meeting, he said.

" is very important for us," said of the Central Asian region. It needs to be approached with a new perspective of a "security and development nexus" and for any solution they have to go hand in had, he added.

He said was a regional problem, and like most others, was not an one-country issue as its impact was region-wide. Therefore, he said, the other countries in the region have to be involved in finding a solution.

Asked about Donald Trump's threat to cut off aid to because of what he said were links to terrorism, declined to comment directly on it.

" is a regional neighbour to Afghanistan, Central Asia," he said. "Only peaceful means, only diplomatic measures should prevail. The more engagement could be among the countries and not only on the political level, economic and other areas, the situation could really improve."

( can be reached at arul.l@ians.in)

--IANS

al/sku/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)