Newly elected South Korean President Moon open to visit North Korea

South Korea's newly elected President on Wednesday said he will visit under the right conditions, a media report said.

Moon was sworn in as the President inside the main hall of the National Assembly, just hours after winning a landslide victory in a five-way presidential race, Xinhua news agency said.

The liberal candidate from the Democratic Party secured 13,423,800 votes, or 41.08 per cent of the total 32,807,908 votes cast, according to the National Election Commission.

Moon's term as the country's new head of state began only one day after the nation held an unprecedented poll.

The new presidency began even before an inauguration ceremony as the rare poll sought to fill the top elected office vacated by former President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency said.

In a televised inaugural speech, Moon said: "My head is full of a blueprint to open a new world of unity and coexistence."

The new leader vowed to sincerely consult with the US and China to resolve the issue on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile system.

He promised to push for national unity and cohesion following the removal of his predecessor for corruption.

The President also said he would relocate the presidential office to Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, as soon as preparations are made, as his first measure to break away from an imperious and uncommunicative presidency.

He vowed to give priority to tackling North Korea's nuclear programs.

"If necessary, I will fly straight to Washington," he said. "I will go to Beijing and Tokyo and under the right circumstances go to Pyongyang as well."

Moon's five-year term began earlier in the day after his election was confirmed by the NEC. The election was triggered by the impeachment of Park Geun-hye on corruption charges.