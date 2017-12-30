Unesco chief regrets Israel's withdrawal

Audrey Azoulay, of Paris-based has regretted Israel's move to quit the UN and body, noting the necessity to dialogue to bridge gap among member states.

"In my capacity as of Unesco, I was officially notified today by the Israeli Government of Israel's withdrawal from the Organization effective on December 31, 2018, a decision which was announced on October 12, 2017," said in a statement on Friday, reported.

has been a member of since 1949, "I regret this deeply, as it is my conviction that it is inside and not outside it that States can best seek to overcome differences in the Organization's fields of competence," stressed.

In the face of disagreements among member states, engaging fully in the work of makes possible sustained dialogue, cooperation and partnerships that are more necessary than ever, she added.

On October 12, the US formally notified the that it would withdraw from the organization on December 31, 2018.

On the same day, welcomed this decision and announced it was considering a similar move due to the body's "anti-Israel" bias.

