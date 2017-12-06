JUST IN
Business Standard

Unlike Modi, I am human: Rahul thanks BJP for pointing out mistake in tweet

Gandhi asked if BJP was working only for rich and pointed out rise in prices compared to 2014, however, the data was factually incorrect

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked the BJP for pointing out mistakes in his tweet question on Tuesday over inflation, saying that "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was "human" and did make the odd mistake. He asked the BJP to "please do keep it coming".

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet:
 

 
The Tuesday tweet was part of his strategy to put one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party government was working only for the rich and pointed out rise in prices compared to 2014, i.e when the BJP came to power.

However, the percentage-wise figures were wrongly calculated. Later, the tweet was corrected.
First Published: Wed, December 06 2017. 14:27 IST

