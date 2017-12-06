Unlike Modi, I am human: Rahul thanks BJP for pointing out mistake in tweet

Vice-President on Wednesday thanked the for pointing out mistakes in his tweet question on Tuesday over inflation, saying that "unlike" Prime Minister he was "human" and did make the odd mistake. He asked the to "please do keep it coming".

said in a tweet:



For all my friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

The Tuesday tweet was part of his strategy to put one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections. on Tuesday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party government was working only for the rich and pointed out rise in prices compared to 2014, i.e when the came to power.

However, the percentage-wise figures were wrongly calculated. Later, the tweet was corrected.