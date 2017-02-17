TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

UP doesn't need an adopted son: Priyanka Gamdhi slams PM Modi

She said UP didn't want anyone from outside for its development

IANS  |  Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally in Raebareli on Friday. Photo: PTI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Uttar Pradesh "doesn't need an adopted son" to work for its development, and people should not vote for "one who makes false promises".

Addressing her first election rally in the state, Priyanka said: "Modi said UP has adopted him as a son. Does UP need to adopt anyone from outside for its development. UP doesn't need an 'adopted son' to do good for the state. Rahul Gandhi (Congress Vice-President) and (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Akhilesh ji (Yadav) are two sons of UP."

"Every youth of the state can become a leader and work for its development. Vote for the one who wants to work for you, not the one who makes false promises," she added.

The Prime Minister during a rally in the state on Thursday said he was an "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh and vowed not to ditch the people of the state. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his rift with father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

