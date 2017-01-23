Upcoming LSE summit to mark India's Independence Day

The annual flagship summit of the School of Economics South Centre will celebrate the 70th anniversary of India's independence this year with ' at 70: LSE Summit 2017', it was announced at a press conference here on the closing day of the Literature Festival (JLF).

The summit will be held between March 29 and 31 in the capital.

The summit will debate four core issues central to India's way forward as it aspires to be a global power in what promises to be an 'Asian 21st century'. Citizenship and the Constitution of India, Corporate Social Responsibility, India's Emergence as a Global Power and Water Security in will be vividly explored during the summit.

Speaking about the summit, Director of South Centre, School of Economics and Political Science Mukulika Banerjee said: "The summit will be a platform for honest debate and discussion on questions central to India's way forward in the decades ahead — through new research, applied and comparative knowledge, and ground realities."

"Our association with Apollo Tyres underlines precisely what the South Centre has set out to achieve in this Summit: inter-sectoral participation in thought leadership for India's future," Banerjee said.

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts said: "It is fitting and appropriate that the LSE Summit 2017 will begin the India-UK Year of Culture. We are delighted to launch this at 2017, and organise it with LSE, Apollo Tyres Ltd., and the British Council."