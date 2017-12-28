Uruguayan striker Abreu signs for world record 26th club

Former has set a world record by signing for his 26th professional club.

The 41-year-old said on that he agreed to a 12-month contract with outfit Audax Italiano after parting ways with their Chilean rivals Puerto Montt, reports

He surpasses retired German Lutz Pfannenstiel, who remains the only to have represented clubs in six continents.

Since starting his career with Uruguay's Defensor in 1995, Abreu has had spells with clubs in Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Israel, and

In 2017 he scored 11 goals in just 13 league appearances for in Chile's second division.

The former Deportivo de La Coruna forward has been capped 70 times for Uruguay's national team, scoring 20 goals.

