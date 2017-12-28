Uruguayan striker Abreu signs for world record 26th club

Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian "Loco" Abreu has set a world record by signing for his 26th professional club.
The 41-year-old said on Twitter that he agreed to a 12-month contract with Santiago outfit Audax Italiano after parting ways with their Chilean rivals Puerto Montt, reports Xinhua news agency.
He surpasses retired German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel, who remains the only player to have represented clubs in six continents.
Since starting his career with Uruguay's Defensor in 1995, Abreu has had spells with clubs in Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Israel, Paraguay and El Salvador.
In 2017 he scored 11 goals in just 13 league appearances for Puerto Montt in Chile's second division.
The former Deportivo de La Coruna forward has been capped 70 times for Uruguay's national team, scoring 20 goals.
