US airline cancels flight after rat invasion

An US domestic flight was forced to be canceled after a rat was spotted jumping into the aircraft, its passengers said on their accounts.

US Flight 915, which was scheduled for departure on Tuesday from Oakland, to Portland, Washington, was canceled after passengers boarded the plane.

Most of the airline's 110 passengers were directed to another flight to later.

"Our flight to is delayed because when they opened the door on arrival, a rat jumped into the plane. There are four persons trying to locate it," a passenger named tweeted.

Another passenger said: "AlaskaAir flight got cancelled in due to rat on plane."

said in a statement that the plane "is currently out of service."

"It will be returned to operations once it's certified rodent-free by a professional exterminator. The aircraft will also be thoroughly inspected to ensure no damage has been done," said the

Alaska Airlines, a major US founded in 1932 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has flights to more than 100 destinations in the US and beyond.

--IANS

in/

