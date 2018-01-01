US alert to possible human rights violations in Iran: Trump

US has said his is on the alert for any human rights violations that could occur within the context of protests in

"Big protests in The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer," said Trump on on Sunday, news reported.

"The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!" he added.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in different Iranian cities since Thursday (December 28) to protest the economic policy of the Hassan Rouhani government, the cost of living and corruption.

Trump had warned on Saturday that the world "is watching" what is happening in Iran, noting that "Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice."

On Friday, Trump had also blamed the protests in on "Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption and its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad."

"Iranian should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves," he had tweeted.

The Iranian on Saturday called upon its citizens not to participate in unauthorized demonstrations, which are proceeding amid heightened security and in which two people have died.

